Moose put the Impact World Title on the line in a match against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a triple threat match.

It happened at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Dallas Texas at the Factory. Moose went over in the bout to retain the title when Moose speared Cardona.

Moose became the World Champion in October at Bound for Glory when he invoked his Call Your Shot Gauntlet championship privilege he won earlier in the night and beat Josh Alexander, who had just minutes earlier defeated Christian Cage.