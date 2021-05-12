ROH TV opens with Ian Riccaboni doing the introduction. He’s replacing Quinn McKay because she’s in tonight’s main event.

Match: The Briscoes vs. EC3 & Flip Gordon

During EC3’s entrance, we get a picture-in-picture of Flip Gordon talking down to EC3, who doesn’t say a word in response. Gordon says not to worry about their match tonight because they got this.

During the Briscoes’ entrance, we get a backstage interview with Dem Boys. Jay says Flip has some nerves hitting him with a low blow the last time they met, but Dem Boys are back.

In the ring, EC3 shakes the Briscoes’ hands but Flip Gordon doesn’t. EC3 manages to control Mark in the ring, but he tags in Jay who takes it to EC3. We go to commercial. (It’s Ric Flair.)

Back from break, EC3 whips Jay but Gordon knees Jay in the back and interrupts. EC3 is mad, but Gordon tags himself in and tells him not to worry about it. The Briscoes double team Gordon and easily control the match. Mark begins to choke Flip Gordon, but commentator Ian Riccaboni says he’s very much against regardless of what Flip did to deserve it.

Flip does a baseball slide to the outside of the ring, drags down Jay, and delivers a German Suplex all in one sequence. Jay tries to get to his feet, but Flip superkicks him. He rolls into the ring and tags in a perturbed EC3. EC3 controls Jay in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from break, EC3 suplexes Jay. Flip tags himself in and goes for the pin. He only gets a two count. He tells EC3 to stay in their corner because he’s got this. Jay takes him out. Jay tags in Mark. Mark hits several Redneck Kung Fu moves. Jay takes out EC3 on the outside. The Briscoes try to double team Flip. They go for the Redneck Boogie, but EC3 comes in and takes out both men. EC3 goes to his corner, grabs Flip’s hand, and tags himself in.

The Briscoes dodge some offensive and hit the Redneck Boogie on EC3. They go for a pin, but Flip enters and breaks it up. EC3 fights with Mark until Flip nails Mark with Jay’s chain while no one is looking. EC3 takes advantage and gets the win, unknowingly defeating the Briscoes by cheating.

Winners: Flip Gordon and EC3

We get a video of Brian Johnson says that Ring of Honor is all about groups right now. He runs down all the current factions, and then says he’s the only man that is a force solo. He claims not enough people are talking about the Mecca. He talks trash about every individual in Ring of Honor today, then says he’s even better than Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and CM Punk. He says this is Mecca versus everybody.

Match: Brian Johnson vs. ???

Answering Johnson’s open challenge, Danhausen comes out. He says he’s not here to face Johnson, because he’s already done that and won, but he does have a present for him. PCO’s music hits and out he comes to accept the open challenge. Danhausen is on commentary.

Match: Brian Johnson vs. PCO

Johnson is mad that PCO is his challenger. The bell rings and Johnson attacks while PCO’s back is turned. PCO doesn’t budge and tosses Johnson around the ring. PCO hits a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle as we go to commercial.

Back from break, PCO is beating Johnson around the floor. PCO does a back body drop that sends Johnson over the barricade onto the concrete. PCO starts malfunctioning. PCO attacks the ring announcer and time keeper. He starts chasing the referee. PCO randomly shoulder blocks the barricade and sends himself onto the concrete next to Johnson.

Johnson looks extremely confused, but takes advantage and starts attacking him. PCO launches him all around the barricade, then rolls him inside the ring. Johnson goes off the turnbuckle with a flying clothesline. Johnsons sends him to the outside, then flies out of the ring with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Johnson hits a big splash. PCO no-sells and springs to his feet. He powerbombs Johnson. PCO hits the PCO-Sault and pin, but Johnson kicks out at 2. PCO is angry and chases the referee. Johnson takes the padding off the turnbuckle. PCO charges and goes face first into the exposed turnbuckle. Johnson goes for a pin, but PCO kicks out. PCO rips open Johnson’s jaw and pries open his mouth. Johnson taps out.

Winner: PCO

We see a rundown of Angelina Love’s feud with Quinn McKay. Love says that McKay is entitled. She says McKay isn’t a wrestler, she’s just an interviewer. Mandy Leon shows up and says that Love needs to stop giving these camera men the time of day. She agrees and they walk off.

Quinn McKay runs down her background of getting into wrestling. Quinn says that Angelina Love shouldn’t be the face of the women’s division. She calls Love a hydra, and she’s going to cut it off at the neck.

Match: Angelina Love (w/ Mandy Leon) vs. Quinn McKay

Angelina Love easily controls Quinn McKay. They lock up, and she tosses her down. Before Quinn can get back up, Love casually steps on her back. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Love maintains control. Love humiliates Quinn by forcing her in front of the ring side camera and pulling her hair. While the referee moves Love back and is distracted, Mandy Leon attacks her. Love charges Quinn in the corner, but she gets an elbow up.

Quinn goes to charge Love in the corner now, but Love hits a head scissors that sends Quinn back down. Love locks in a submission. Quinn struggles to the ropes. She’s inches away, but Love pulls her to the center of the ring and reapplies the submission. Quinn is passing out. The referee lifts Quinn’s arm three times, but before it could drop the third time, Love releases the submission so she can dish out more punishment. Love picks Quinn up, but Quinn makes a jawbreaker out of nowhere.

Leon tries to interfere and distract Quinn. When Quinn turns around, Love goes for the Botox Injection Big Boot. But Quinn sees it coming and ducks, then nails a power slam. Quinn pins her and nearly gets a three count, but Love barely kicks out in time. Quinn applies a half nelson while Love desperately reaches for Leon. Love nearly gets to the ropes, but Quinn drags her into the center and wraps her legs around her. Love is nearly passed out until Leon baits Quinn to release the hold. Quinn does and takes a shot at Leon. She turns around to the Botox Injection. Angelina Love scores the pinfall.

Winner: Angelina Love

Quinn slowly recovers inside the ring as the commentators all applaud her efforts. Angelina Love and Mandy Leon talk trash to the camera about how “easy” it was to beat a backstage interviewer.