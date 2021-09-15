Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH TV as she’s once again hosting the episode.

Tag Team Match: The Briscoes vs. Rey Horus and ROH World Heavyweight Champion Bandido

The Briscoes have a backstage promo reintroducing themselves as a tag team. They’re on a mission to work their way up the tag division once again.

Rey Horus comes out in a new skull and crown mask. Bandido and Horus have a backstage promo warning the Briscoes that they’re going to be bringing the real Lucha libre.

Code of honor is adhered to.

Horus and Jay are the legal men, but he asks that Bandido tag in. Both men do a hurricanrana on each other and end on their feet to cause a stalemate. We go to commmercial.

Back from the break, the Briscoes are double teaming Horus around the ring. Bandido gets tagged in and the MexiSquad take it to them now. Jay stops their momentum and the Briscoes go back to controlling the match against Bandido.

The MexiSquad violate the 5 count while they double team the Briscoes. Jay has enough and throws Bandido out of the ring. The Briscoes take out Horus. Bandido takes out Mark. Jay takes out Bandido and now both teams are laying in the middle of the ring.

Chaos ensues. Bandido hits a pop-up cutter on Mark. He dropkicks Jay out of the ring then flies out with a Fosbury Flop. Horus now the legal man his a Super Victory Roll off the top rope, which has won him several matches this year, but somehow Mark kicks out. The Briscoes sneak in some last second offense and turn a turnbuckle move into the Doomsday Device on Horus out of nowhere for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes

– After the match, the Briscoes acknowledge Horus and Bandido. Code of honor is once again adhered to, and Mark helps Horus to his feet. Both teams raise their hands in the middle of the ring.

Pure Match: Will Ferrara vs Josh “The Goods” Woods

Code of honor is adhered to. The bell rings and the timer is started for this Pure match.

The two lock up but Josh Woods tosses him overhead like a ragdoll. Ferrara looks shocked.

Woods tries to toss him again with a gutwrench but Ferrara grabs the ropes to break it. That is one rope break used by Ferrara.

Goods applies the Gorilla lock but Ferrara immediately grabs the ropes. That’s rope break two by Ferrara.

Ferrara tries to power Goods, but Goods stops him dead in his tracks and shakes his head. Ferrara takes advantage of Woods being cocky in order to apply an armbar, but Woods just flips him over his head again. Woods scoops up Ferrara and stares down Jonathan Gresham on commentary, then tosses him around the ring with a belly to belly.

Ferrara applies an armbar once again while Woods is distracted. Woods once again dead lifts Ferrara straight into the air with only one arm and slams him down with an Electric chair.

Ferrara escapes a grapple by grabbing the ropes. Ferrara has used his final break.

Woods hits his rolling German Suplex for the victory.

Winner: Josh The Goods Woods

Woods stares down Gresham once again. Code of honor is adhered to between Woods and Ferrara. Code of honor is then adhered to between Woods and Gresham. This match led into their match over the weekend for the Pure title, which Woods won.

World Tag Team Championship: LFI (Kenny King and Dragon Lee) vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Chris Dickinson and Homicide)

Backstage, LFI says they’re the true tag team champions because they’re smarter than Violence Unlimited.

Backstage, Violence Unlimited say they’re not letting go of the titles.

LFI do rock-paper-scissors to decide who goes first. Homicide wants the code of honor but Kenny King repeatedly refuses.

Kenny King nails a shoulder tackle, Homicide gets to his feet but King hip tosses him several times. King applies an armbar past the referee’s count as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, its Dragon Lee and Chris Dickinson legal. Dickinson takes down Lee, but Lee does a kip-up back to his feet. Dickinson is not impressed and kicks him in the gut. Violence Unlimited double team Lee now.

Lee is able to gain control again. LFI double team King now. Dickinson is the legal man now and hits a Death Valley Driver on Lee.

A botched spot sees Violence Unlimited hit a double team cutter and pin, but its broken up when Lee pushes Homicide into the pin. Homicide is visibly pissed at the miscommunication and begins swearing.

Homicide trades blows with Kenny King now. They fight up to the top turnbuckle, but Homicide knocks him off. However, Lee comes from out of nowhere and dropkicks Homicide off the turnbuckle. Kenny King hits a Royal Flush on Dickinson. Homicide makes a poorly timed save that happens well over the 3 count. Commentators play it off as Dickinson kickout out of King’s finisher.

In the ring, Lee attacks Dickinson but it only fires Dickinson up. Lee eventually gets the upperhand and takes Dickinson to his knees. Lee hits a shining wizard that puts Dickinson down for good and they score the pinfall.

Winners and NEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny King and Dragon Lee

We fade away with LFI showing off all their titles.