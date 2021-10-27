Today’s show will run a series of matches between members of Violence Unlimited and The Foundation.

-The opening segment is Vincent trying on a new white outfit with a crown. He asks each member of Righteous if “He” is going to love it, and they all take turns saying yes. It’s never revealed who “He” is.

Match: Tony Deppen (Violence Unlimited) vs. Rhett Titus (The Foundation)

Code of Honor is adhered to, but with Deppen slapping Titus’s hand instead of shaking it. There’s a lot of chain wrestling here that sees neither man hit a move or lock a hold. Titus eventually hits a belly-to-belly then a butterfly suplex. Deppen responds with a flying knee that takes down Titus. Deppen locks in a chinlock and tells Titus to smile for the camera.

The match continues through two commercial breaks. Back from commercial break, Titus is fired up with a big shoulder block. He nails a big back suplex and a pin attempt, but only gets a 2.

For some reason, Homicide shows up in the middle of the match and goes to Deppen’s corner for a tag. It’s not a tag match. The referee asks him to back off before Deppen is disqualified so he does. Deppen takes down Titus, then goes off the turnbuckle with a double stomp. They both go through a series of pin attempts until Titus slams him. Titus hits a big knee in the corner, then a stalling suplex, but only gets a 2-count.

Titus locks in a half Boston crab. Homicide starts throwing in chairs to the ring. Titus throws a chair back at him, but while he and the referee are distracted, Deppen nails Titus with a chair from behind and steals the victory.

Winner: Tony Deppen

-Backstage, Rhett Titus is throwing a fit that The Foundation didn’t save him from Deppen’s cheating. Titus storms off. Deppen is then interviewed. He says Violence Unlimited always has each other’s backs, unlike The Foundation. Deppen says he doesn’t care about anyone, or offending anyone, except Violence Unlimited.

-We get a video package for “ROH TV: Championship Edition” in two weeks with the Pure title and the World Heavyweight title on the line.

Match: Brody King and Chris Dickinson w/ Homicide (Violence Unlimited) vs. Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams w/ Jay Lethal (The Foundation)

Code of Honor is adhered to. It acknowledged that Violence Unlimited believes in honor. Chaos ensues as soon as the bell rings. The legal men are Gresham and Dickinson. Gresham tries to muscle Dickinson but it doesn’t work. Dickinson powers Gresham down and tags in Brody King. King now powers through Gresham, then tags back in Dickinson.

Tracy Williams is tagged in now. Dickinson and Williams go at it but Williams gets the upper hand with quick strikes. Williams is unable to keep him down as we go to commercial.

Gresham gets tagged in and continues the beating on Dickinson. Gresham nails King on the apron out of nowhere. This gives Dickinson enough time to send a knee to Gresham’s face. Dickinson tags in King now and they double team Gresham now. Gresham slaps King which only makes him angry. King tries to do a chokeslam but Gresham slips into a chinlock submission. Dickinson tries to break the hold but Williams tackles him before he can. Dickinson eventually gets free and breaks the hold.

Williams is tagged in but King keeps control until Williams nails a big boot. This dazes King, but Dickinson appears out of nowhere with a strong enziguri. We go to commercial, again. Violence Unlimited double team Williams. King locks in a double Boston crab. Gresham enters the ring and tries to slap King off, but he just roars and maintains the hold. Dickinson enters the ring and takes Gresham down and locks in a submission as well. Both Foundation members eventually fight their way out.

Dickinson locks in a chinlock and wraps his legs around Williams. Gresham tries to break up the hold but King grabs his feet to stop him. Williams stops moving. The referee calls the match.

Winners: Brody King and Chris Dickinson

After the match, Gresham shakes King’s hand and accepts the match results. Lethal gets pissed at Violence Unlimited’s taunting and demands his match starts right now. Williams shakes King’s hand as well. Lethal is pissed that Homicide has been causing issues all night. They start throwing punches before the bell rings but they’re separated by their teams.

Match: Jay Lethal (The Foundation) vs. Homicide (Violence Unlimited)

The bell rings and Lethal takes it to Homicide immediately. They battle inside the ring. Hands are being thrown all over. They fight to the turnbuckle and the audio cuts out, so it looks like Homicide loudly called a spot. Lethal tosses him off the turnbuckle. Lethal goes to pick Homicide up by his wrist but feels something. He pulls out a fork from his sleeve.

Homicide yanks the fork from his hand and attempts to stab him, but it gets stuck in the turnbuckle. Homicide then tries to ram Lethat’s face into the turnbuckle but Lethal stops it just in time. Lethal goes to roll up Homicide but Homicide grabs the fork. Lethal gets Homicide is rolled up and it looks like he’s going to stab him but the fork goes flying and the spot is blown.

They wrap up the match quickly after that. Deppen comes down with a chair to return the favor for Homicide earlier, but out of nowhere, Righteous’s Dutch runs over Deppen. Homicide sees it and goes to focus on the chaos, but Lethal comes from behind with the Lethal Injection.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Righteous stand on the ramp and applaud Jay Lethal. Nothing is explained as to why Righteous is there, but Vincent tells Jay Lethal that he is the best. Jay looks confused, but he shakes Homicide’s hand anyway. End.