Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed his future with the company after defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of last night’s Sunday Stunner WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Reigns gave a post-match speech to thank fans for coming, and ended the promo by addressing his future at non-televised WWE house show live events. You can see footage below.

“From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of y’all. I obviously had the internet talking last week or the week before that… I’m not going to be doing too many live events like these on Sundays going forward, so, this could be my last one,” he said.

Reigns recently inked a new WWE contract that will see him work fewer dates. He is not currently advertised for WWE Hell In a Cell, or any live events or TV tapings until Money In the Bank on July 2 in Las Vegas. After that, he is advertised for the July 8 SmackDown in Fort Worth, the July 9 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Sacramento, the July 22 SmackDown in Boston, and the July 25 RAW from Madison Square Garden, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, which he’s also booked for. Reigns is then advertised for the August 19 SmackDown in Montreal, and then the September 3 WWE Clash at The Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. It is possible that Reigns will be announced for more dates in the coming weeks.

It was reported last week that Reigns is expected to wrestle Riddle at Money In the Bank, then go up against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, and finish the summer off with McIntyre at Clash at The Castle.

Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #wwe #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) pic.twitter.com/9GdgleGtGQ — Roman'sstans (@Christi01092003) May 23, 2022

