Roman Reigns has a lot of respect Cody Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief spoke about the American Nightmare with ESPN ahead of their showdown for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 later this evening. One topic that came up was Cody leaving WWE and rebuilding his image, which included him starting AEW. On this topic, Reigns says he could never do that but does respect Cody for being resilient.

It’s going to sound a little weird because, in our heated exchanges, I said some things, and I stand by them. From my perspective, he ran. Plain and simple. On the other side, he did something very resilient. He did something that, and that’s one of the things that maybe bothers me or concerns me the most about him…I don’t know if I would be willing or if I could do what he did. As a man, I don’t like that.

Staying on the subject, Reigns does admit he has a lot of pride in remaining in WWE and building the brand up, something he and Seth Rollins are very passionate about.

I want to feel like I can do anything, but he did something that, I don’t know if I would have been willing to do what he did. I respect that. Me and Seth (Rollins), this is one of the only things we agree on, we don’t want to be busting our ass this whole time, building this thing up for what it is, and just have some white knight coming sweeping in and take it from us. I’ve worked too hard, year after year, show after show, to put this place where it is. Then, here he comes. That’s just not how it works for me.

Reigns and Cody will be headlining night two of the Showcase of the Immortals. If you missed it, you can find the full results to night one, which saw two new champions crowned, here.

