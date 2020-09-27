WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns released a video promo on his Twitter addressing his cousin Jey Uso ahead of their title showdown at tomorrow’s Clash of Champions pay per view. The Big Dog says he has nothing but respect for Uso, but that he lives at a different level than the rest of his bloodline, and tomorrow he’ll show the world why.

This the night before Clash of Champions, baby. You’re probably resting, getting ready. I’m over here working, man. I just watched your documentary. Nothing but respect, nothing but love. You already know. I’ve lived it with you from the porch to the pay-per-view. Only our family can do that. I’m telling you right now, and I told you this before, this isn’t your moment, uce. I love you. We come from the same bloodline but I paid attention. I learned differently than you. I was groomed differently than you. You’re over here trying to level up, I live at this level. I am this level. Tomorrow night I’m going to show you why. Get some sleep, uce.

You can watch the champ’s full comments below.

