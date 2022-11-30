WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has been announced as a Playable Legendary Champion in the “RAID: Shadow Legends” video game. The new commercial can be seen below.

Plarium announced today that Rousey, a noted gamer, is now her own Legendary Champion in the “RAID: Shadow Legends” fantasy RPG. Beginning today through Tuesday, February 28, Rousey will be available for free to all RAID players after 7 days of logging in to the game.

Rousey will unveil her Champion during a Facebook Gaming stream in the coming weeks, where she will share her design influences, special skills, and move-sets.

“As someone who loves games with strong female leads, it’s exciting to actually become one,” Rousey said in a press release issued to us today. “I look forward to sharing my champion with the RAID fans on my channel and helping them level up their game using her unique skill sets.”

The Rousey Legendary Champion will be usable in all game modes, including the single-player campaign, Dungeons, The Arena, Faction Wars, Doom Tower, and Clan vs. Clan Tournaments.

After February 28, Rousey will no longer be available through the 7-day loyalty program, but can then be secured by only new players during a special in-game event that runs until Monday, May 15. Players can also opt-in to receive in-game promo codes through February 28 that unlock Rousey-related rewards.

“We are thrilled to have one of the world’s most renowned athletes join the ranks of RAID’s Banner Lord Champions, a title she is already quite familiar with in her career,” said Plarium Vice President of Business Development Ronen Gross. “Her love of gaming and natural gifts in mixed martial arts, judo, and wrestling made this partnership a perfect fit. As expected, her Ronda Champion will mete out punishment with fiery gauntlet fists, similar to her real-life counterpart, and will be a valuable addition to any team.”

Below is the new Rousey RAID commercial:

