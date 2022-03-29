Ronda Rousey opened up on the ins and outs of the WWE creative process during a recent Facebook livestream.

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion was asked if things are set in stone in WWE and she noted that things are very fluid when it comes to the creative process.

“Actually, not true” Rousey said. “A lot of things change all the time. People have an idea of what they want overall months in advance, but as things go along, and a lot of the time the audience has a lot to do with it and the reception, things do change. Sometimes things change in the ring where people think it’s going to be one thing and then the ref is like ‘nope, this is what’s happening.’ And it’s not as set in stone as you would think. We get curveballs all the time.”

Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38 this Saturday.

