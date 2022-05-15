WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram and commented on her latest victory over Raquel Rodriguez on this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet praised Raquel, as well as the entirety of the WWE women’s division, stating that without it she would be the champion of nothing.

Without a robust division, I am the champion of nothing. Thank you for the challenge @raquelwwe hope it’s not the last.

Fellow WWE star and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart agreed with Rousey’s statement by adding, “I so agree. We need ALL of our women to matter.”

