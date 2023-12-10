AEW has announced a new matchup for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS.

The show, which takes place from Garland, Texas, is the promotion’s annual Winter Is Coming television special. Former AEW women’s champion Riho will be in action against Ruby Soho. Also the Golden Jets will speak to the AEW audience.

This WEDNESDAY, 12/13/23#AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing@utacollegepark | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY

8pm ET/7pm CT | LIVE on TBS Wednesday Night on Dynamite, we’ll hear from the #1 Contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, @KennyOmegaManX & @IAmJericho – The Golden Jets! pic.twitter.com/590Qmu8ekZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WINTER IS COMING:

-Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley Gold League Continental Classic

-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe Gold League Continental Classic

-RUSH vs. Jay Lethal Gold League Continental Classic

-Ruby Soho vs. Riho

-We’ll hear from the Golden Jets

-We’ll hear from Samoa Joe