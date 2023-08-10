RVD (Rob Van Dam) made his AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. It ended after Perry won with a low blow.

While speaking on AEW Digital Exclusive, Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts on his AEW in-ring debut.

“Well, it felt pretty awesome going tonight, I gotta say. I count on the fans’ positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I’m still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they’re all in unison chanting for me. It always exceeds my expectation. When that moment is real and I’m connected to them, it’s nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe,” Rob Van Dam said. [H/t Fightful]

Jerry Lynn praised RVD for his effort while watching at ringside.