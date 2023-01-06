AEW star Ryan Nemeth will reportedly be joining the cast of “The Iron Claw,” the upcoming biopic film from Sean Durkin about the legendary Von Erich family.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Nemeth will be playing the role of Gino Hernandez, who tragically passed away at the age of 28 due to a cocaine overdose, although authorities suspected foul play. Hernandez’s death was covered in the hit Vice series, Dark Side Of The Ring.

Nemeth joins Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, and AEW world champion MJF for the movie, which will be released later this year under A24. Stay tuned.