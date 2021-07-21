During his interview on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast AEW star Ryan Nemeth spoke about his brother, WWE’s Dolph Ziggler, and how he believes the former world champion was given a stern talking to by WWE for advertising his matches with a rival promotion. Nemeth states that Ziggler would also jokingly tell people “not” to watch him compete for AEW, but would then share tweets of his matches.

“I think he got in trouble for tweeting so much…he would always anti-advertise for Dynamite by posting ‘do not watch this show, this guy sucks’ and it’s (a picture) of me. ‘Don’t tune in to TNT at 8 pm tonight.’ I think, after a few months, maybe he got a talking to.”

You can see a few examples of Ziggler promoting his brother’s matches below.

Don’t waste your time

DORK. 7pm pic.twitter.com/gz9dEagobB — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 12, 2021

don’t waste your time on the big baby’s tear-fest, at 7pm. Sad pic.twitter.com/9hYwlSOSp4 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 6, 2021

Jericho later added that he wanted to book Ziggler for one of his cruises as a stand-up, but WWE wouldn’t allow it.

“I was going to book him on my cruise at one point and it was like, ‘You can’t book him on your cruise.’ ‘Why? He’s coming as a comedian,” said Jericho.

Full interview can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)