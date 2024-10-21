Samantha Irvin is finished with WWE.

The highly-regarded WWE ring announcer surfaced on social media on Monday afternoon, issuing a statement announcing her departure from the company.

Irvin wrote the following via Instagram and X:

WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer. I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share.

Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me. To the Women’s Locker Room: you are the most incredible group of people on the face of this Earth. I am beyond proud to be your colleague and friend.

To the Crew & Cameramen: I can’t thank you enough for the encouragement, the laughs. You created such a wonderful, positive atmosphere for me. Love you all.

To the WWE Superstars, past and present: 1 have thanked you since 1989 and will continue to thank you for the rest of my days for entertaining us. For raising the bar over and over again. For risking your bodies and finding new ways to keep us shocked and wanting more. There is no form of entertainment like this and not just any entertainer can be a WWE Superstar. The respect I have for you is more than I can express. Thank you for making it so easy to pour emotion and excitement into your introductions. You are the stars that the stars idolize. It doesn’t get any bigger and I’m proud to have used my voice to let the world know it.

Thank you Paul Heyman, Michael PS Hayes, & Michael Cole. I will continue to apply what I learned from you to every aspect of my career. Thank you for invigorating my creativity.

Thank you Brian “Road Dogg” James, Scott Armstrong, Gabe Sapolsky, and George Carroll Jr. for giving me my first opportunities to rise to the occasion.

Thank you to HHH for trusting me and showcasing me on this platform.

Thank you Mark Henry for giving me my big break. I hope I made you proud.

Thank you to all the Coaches, Producers, Medical, Writers, Talent Relations, Makeup, Photography, Social Media, Digital, Travel Department, Catering, Merch, 2k Team, Referees, Security and Announce Team for everything you did to help me along the way.

To my fans, my entire career l’ve been waiting for you! We are meant to be and I can prove it. Stay tuned.

All my love! And still…

Samantha