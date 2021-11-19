Sami Zayn appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast.

During it, he recalled being heckled by a fan at ringside on the recent WWE UK tour who turned out to be Scary Spice of The Spice Girls

“What happened was I got knocked to the floor during my match. You know, I’m an antagonizer. Sami Zayn gets the crowd riled up a little bit before the match, especially with the microphone and all of that. I’m expecting a few comments when I’m knocked on the floor ringside momentarily. But I’m hearing some particular vitriol over here when I’m on the floor, and I’m not really realizing who it is at the moment, but they’re really on my a**.

So I’m doing a little bit of back-talk. It was like, ‘Get up, you’re a coward.’ I’m saying, ‘Hey, I’m hurt. Give me a second. You don’t know what it’s like. I’m in pain right now.’ That’s when the line was uttered by Scary Spice, under her breath mind you. Because she was in the front row, it was almost as if she knelt down and whispered in my ear of what I know and you know what you’re being right now.”