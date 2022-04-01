WWE superstar Sami Zayn recently joined Sportsnet to hype this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, where the former I.C. champion will be clashing with Jackass legend, Johnny Knoxville. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he and Knoxville have great chemsitry:

“Our characters played off each other very well. He makes a fool of people and my character you want to see get made a fool of so there’s a natural connection there. I think the chemistry was good, and the reactions were good enough to get us to this point which is to face off at WrestleMania.”

Enjoys listening to fans criticize his booking:

“I really enjoy it. I see the occasional comment (that) I should be doing something more, something better than wrestling Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. I’m kind of thinking to myself, ‘what do you want exactly? What’s better?’ Unless you’re main eventing for the world title. Not everything is, ‘you’re main evening for the world title or you’re being misused.’”