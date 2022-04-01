AEW star Brian Cage is reportedly backstage for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event.

There’s no word yet on if Cage will be appearing, but Fightful Select reports that he was there this afternoon. Cage has been off AEW TV since last fall, and hasn’t been backstage at AEW shows in recent months, but the company recently picked up the option year on his contract.

It was noted that fans can expect something “significant” in general at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor event, which is the first show ran by new Ring of Honor owner and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

Cage spoke with David Taub of GVWire.com to promote a signing he has in Fresno, California on Saturday and Sunday of this weekend. Cage commented on why Khan doesn’t want AEW talents appearing during WrestleMania Weekend events.

“Because of AEW contracts, [owner Tony Khan] would rather us not do anything WrestleMania weekend, because … he doesn’t want anyone to look like, you know, hey AEW is beneath WWE,” Cage said.

Khan is obviously making some exceptions for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event as he recently bought the company and the event was already announced. He has stated AEW will not run WrestleMania Weekend shows. AEW stars booked for Supercard of Honor include Swerve Strickland, FTR, Jay Lethal, Lee Moriarty, Wheeler Yuta, Mercedes Martinez, Tully Blanchard, and ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, who is rumored to be signing with AEW/ROH. Chavo Guerrero is also working the show but he apparently is not a contracted talent.

Cage has not wrestled for AEW since October, but he says he’s waiting for his opportunity, and was told that there’s been a plan in place the whole time.

“I’ve been under contract the whole time. As for further details on what’s happened with AEW, I don’t have much (to say), exactly, Cage said. “I’ve been told there’s been a plan this whole time. Whether I have more details or not, I wouldn’t be able to say.”

Cage’s AEW contract does allow him to work indie dates, and he’s stayed busy while away from AEW programming. He commented on why he continues to work the indies.

“I love wrestling more than anything else … I get paid plenty fine from AEW. Financially, I don’t have to do independent bookings, but I do them because I love it,” he said.

Cage has not wrestled for a regular AEW show since losing the Street Fight to FTW Champion Ricky Starks on the October 8 edition of Rampage, despite being backstage for some events. Cage did work 4 matches on Chris Jericho’s “Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise in late October, but those were his last AEW matches. He defeated Angelico on Day 1, teamed with Christopher Daniels for a loss to Angelico and Isiah Kassidy on Day 2, defeated Kassidy on Day 3, and defeated Serpentico on Day 4.

Stay tuned for more on Cage and tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event, which begins at 8pm ET via FITE TV, Honor Club and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido with new manager Chavo Guerrero Jr.

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Minoru Suzuki vs. Rhett Titus (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new mystery client

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.