WWE superstar and former two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast to hype his match with Happy Corbin at this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics. Highlights from the interview are below.

On advice he would give to rising NXT talents:

You never know how things are going to pan out. You can be doing one thing in NXT and maybe it’s working there, but you try something on Raw or SmackDown and it doesn’t necessarily work out. Anyone that wants any help or advice, I’m always there. I’m not going to impose my will on anybody, but if you have questions for Drew McIntyre, I’m always going to help out.

Loves watching people from NXT succeed, citing Damian Priest as an example:

It’s cool to see people succeed. I remember when Priest came up initially, he had been working with Sheamus and making a name for himself and getting on a run. I don’t think I had been pinned, especially by someone’s finish, in a very long time. We had a triple threat on Raw and I was adamant about, ‘I’m going to make sure he’s going to come out looking as good as he can possibly look, because I believe in him and still do. Whenever I get the opportunity to help someone else out and pull them up, I’m always going to be there. Right now, Sheamus is with Ridge, he has the UK-style, the physical- style, he’s a work in progress and we’re helping him out. I see people down in NXT that are going to come up and make a big impact. If they need the help from Drew McIntyre, he’s going to be right there.

