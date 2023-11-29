Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo celebrate a huge life moment.
The AEW stars took to social media to share the news that their daughter, Luna Melo Guevara, was born yesterday. She came in a 8.4 lbs.
Luna Melo Guevara
11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor
Our life is complete ❤️ @taymelo pic.twitter.com/1rT9g3QJGr
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 29, 2023
Guevara and Conti revealed that they were pregnant back at Double or Nothing in May. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.