Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo celebrate a huge life moment.

The AEW stars took to social media to share the news that their daughter, Luna Melo Guevara, was born yesterday. She came in a 8.4 lbs.

Luna Melo Guevara 11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor Our life is complete ❤️ @taymelo pic.twitter.com/1rT9g3QJGr — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 29, 2023

Guevara and Conti revealed that they were pregnant back at Double or Nothing in May. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.