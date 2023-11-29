CM Punk is back in WWE and made his first scheduled appearance this past Monday on Raw, his first appearance on the red-brand in almost ten years.

According to Fightful Select, Punk was on his best behavior backstage and looks to be in good spirits now that he’s back “home.” The report notes that the former world champion took a bunch of photographs for the company, including with other talent, as well as several with fans after Raw went off the air.

Regarding the rumor that Punk mocked the Young Bucks after Raw, that turned out to not be the case. It is noted that Punk is looking to move on from all the AEW drama and is looking to make an impact with is WWE run.