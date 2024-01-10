Sammy Guevara reflects on his recent matchup at AEW Worlds End.

The Spanish-Sex God teamed with Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Sting at the first-ever pay-per-view event, which was his first matchup in many months after suffering a concussion that had kept him on the sidelines. Guevara spoke in-depth about the matchup during his latest Vlog on Youtube.

Today we teamed with Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Sting, and that was pretty cool, just because Sting’s last match will be at Revolution 2024, so this is kind of the farewell tour to Sting. To be a part of that I really cool. I got to wrestle him in the summer, and now I got to team with him for the second time. It’s pretty cool. I think it’ll be a thing where we can look back thirty years from now and be like, ‘Oh wow, Sammy Guevara teamed with Sting. That’s cool.’ At least that’s what I think. I don’t know. How do I think the match went? For my first match back, literally haven’t wrestled or been in a ring doing any kind of real match-type stuff since October 1, I was definitely a little tired out there. I didn’t do too much. Luckily I was in an eight-man, but definitely we gotta step the cardio game up. I gotta get my cardio more in check.

Guevara and company were victorious at Worlds End. He and Chris Jericho will now be looking to win the AEW tag team titles at this weekend’s Battle of the Belts IX television special.

