WWE NXT Results 1/9/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blair Davenport vs. Nikkita Lyons

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Davenport kicks Lyons in the gut. Lyons drives her elbow into the midsection of Davenport. Lyons slams Davenport’s head on the ring apron. Lyons rolls Davenport back into the ring. Lyons ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Lyons with a Mid-Kick. Lyons bodyslams Davenport. Lyons with a Vertical Suplex. Lyons with a flying forearm smash. Davenport clings onto the top rope. Davenport decks Lyons with a back elbow smash. Lyons avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Lyons drops Davenport with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Lyons sends Davenport to the corner. Lyons goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Davenport lands back on her feet. Davenport drives Lyons shoulder first into the steel ring post. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the ring apron. Davenport rolls Lyons back into the ring.

Davenport with another Flying Double Foot Stomp. Davenport toys around with Lyons. Davenport applies a front face lock. Davenport transitions into a Guillotine Choke. Lyons with a Release Vertical Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Davenport kicks Lyons in the gut. Lyons answers with Two Mid-Kicks. Lyons with heavy bodyshots. Lyons follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Lyons with a Release German Suplex. Lyons with a Springboard Banzai Drop. Lyons hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Davenport dropkicks Lyons. Lyons blocks The Kamigoye. Lyons teep kicks Davenport. Davenport sends Lyons across the ring. Lyons clotheslines Davenport over the top rope. Lyons inadvertently kicks the ring post. Lyons with a back elbow smash. Lyons rolls Davenport back into the ring. Davenport delivers a chop block. Davenport connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

– Cody Rhodes gives us a preview for the 2024 Dusty Cup.

– Carmelo Hayes tells Trick Williams that it’s his responsibility to make sure that he’s successful. Melo pulled some strings, and the Trick and Melo Gang will now be part of The Dusty Cup.

Second Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Gallus w/Joe Coffey In A First Round Match In The 2024 Dusty Cup

Bron Breakker and Mark Coffey will start things off. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies a side headlock. Breakker whips Coffey across the ring. Breakker drops Coffey with a shoulder tackle. Side Headlock Exchange. Wolfgang tags himself in. Breakker whips Coffey out of the ring. Wolfgang grabs a side headlock. Breakker runs around Wolfgang. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Breakker with a double leg takedown. Breakker tags in Corbin. Corbin with a corner clothesline. Corbin with a straight right hand. Wolfgang HeadButts Corbin. Wolfgang applies an arm-bar. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey with a flying shoulder tackle for a one count. Coffey with an uppercut/forearm combination. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Corbin blocks The O’Connor Roll. Coffey with a European Uppercut. Corbin punches Coffey. Corbin applies a side headlock. Wolfgang once again tags himself in. Coffey whips Corbin across the ring. Wolfgang delivers the hot shot. Wolfgang ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Kitchen Sink/Running Senton Combination. Breakker and Corbin regroup on the outside.

Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Corbin. Wolfgang with clubbing blows to Corbin’s back. Wolfgang applies a side headlock. Wolfgang uppercuts Corbin. Corbin stomps on the left foot of Wolfgang. Corbin with a high elbow strike. Corbin punches Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a chop/forearm combination. Wolfgang punches Corbin in the back. Wolfgang with another uppercut. Corbin responds with a Belly to Back Suplex. Corbin tags in Breakker. Wolfgang rocks Breakker with a forearm smash. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey hammers down on the back of Breakker’s neck. Coffey with a forearm smash. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a forearm across the back of Breakker. Wolfgang applies the cravate. Wolfgang bodyslams Breakker. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Gallus gangs up on Breakker. Coffey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Coffey drives his knee into Breakker’s back. Coffey kicks Breakker in the chest. Coffey with a right hand. Breakker fought from underneath. Coffey drives his knee into the midsection of Breakker. Breakker with a Rising Knee Strike. Breakker tags in Corbin.

Corbin clotheslines Coffey. Corbin repeatedly stomps on Coffey’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Corbin sends Coffey to the corner. Coffey side steps Corbin into the turnbuckles. Corbin kicks Coffey in the face. Corbin with a Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Wolfgang ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Wolfgang with The Wasteland. Corbin responds with The Spinebuster. Coffey rocks Corbin with a forearm smash. Coffey clotheslines Corbin. Corbin hits Deep Six. Second Forearm Exchange. Breakker clotheslines Wolfgang over the top rope. Corbin is choking Coffey with his boot. Corbin with The Death Valley Driver. Wolfgang pulls Coffey out of the ring. Corbin inadvertently punches the steel ring post. Coffey with a Baseball Slide Dropkick.

Coffey tees off on Corbin. Coffey attacks the right hand of Corbin. Coffey brings Corbin back into the ring. Coffey stomps on Corbin’s chest. Coffey applies a half straight jacket hold. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang whips Corbin into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang levels Corbin with The Body Avalanche. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Corbin side steps Coffey into the turnbuckles. Corbin kicks Wolfgang in the chest. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker with a flurry of strikes. Breakker with a Gutbuster to Wolfgang. Breakker turns a Belly to Back Suplex into a NeckBreaker. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Wolfgang. Breakker with a running clothesline. Breakker with a German Suplex/Fallaway Slam Combination. Breakker pops back on his feet. Breakker prepares for The Spear. Corbin tags himself in. Breakker Spears Wolfgang. Corbin connects with The End Of Days to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin via Pinfall

– We see Tiffany Stratton begin her ranch hand duties at Fallon Henley’s Farm.

Lyra Valkyria, Lola Vice, Elektra Lopez and Tatum Paxley Segment

Lyra Valkyria: Well, you guys, as you saw at the start of the show, Blair and I kicked the hell out of each other at New Year’s Evil. But despite being in the deepest women’s division that WWE has to offer, I’m pretty confident that I’m going to finish 2024, just as I started it, as your NXT Women’s Champion. But the thing about Blair is, I know she’s not going anywhere. I know wherever this title goes, she will follow. But the question for now is, who am I going to face in four weeks’ time at NXT Vengeance Day? Well, we are all going to find out next week, because I spoke to Ava today, and she told me that we are going to have ourselves a 20 woman battle royal, with a twist. Because when that battle royal comes down to the final four competitors, it becomes a Fatal Four Way. And it’s the winner of that Fatal Four Way, that will go on to meet me, for the NXT Women’s Championship at Vengeance Day.

Lola Vice: Lyra Valkyria, you’re only standing in this ring, because your weirdo friend Tatum Paxley saved your ass last week. Unfortunately for you, I still have my contract, which means I can cash in this baby whenever I want.

Lyra Valkyria: Yeah, whenever you want. Lola, I get it, okay. What happened? I really thought, when you came here with your MMA Background, and all the hype you had coming in, that you were going to be the one to turn this place upside down. And all I ever see you do is talk, and talk, and talk about what you’re going to do. So, what is it, Lola? Maybe you’re confused. Maybe you are not sure as to what I’m here to do. Well, let me tell you, I’m not here to see you shake your ass on Instagram, okay? I am here because I want to fight Lola Vice, the cage fighter. See these people, some of them don’t like you, a lot of them like you. But one thing I think we can all agree on, is that everybody wants to see this match happen.

Lola Vice: Be quiet. Everybody loves me. I can’t help it. These people are like sheep. They follow my every move. But I can’t blame them, they love my Latina Heat.

Lyra Valkyria: Oh, you’re Latina Heat? Wel, where is it, because the only Latina Heat I see is coming from Elektra Lopez. The women that held Legado Del Fantasma together. Actually, I’m just wondering, when is it that you plan to break it to your bestie, that you have no intention in using that contract, to gain yourself a tag team title match? Do you know what, Lola? I’ll make it easy for you. Let’s just have a title match, right here, right now. Get me a referee out here. Let’s do this.

Lopez rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. Vice and Lopez gangs up on Valkyria. Tatum Paxley storms into the ring to make the save.

– Meta Four is taking credit for Josh Briggs group breaking up. Briggs says that if it wasn’t for Captain Sidekick (Oro Mensah), he would be the Heritage Cup Champion. He thinks he deserves a rematch. Noam Dar tells Briggs to go to the back of the line. Briggs challenges Mensah to a match later on tonight.

– Dragon Lee tells Ava that he’s ready to compete. Lexis King interrupts the conversation. King says that he’s going to cash in his NXT Breakout Contract right now. We’ll have an NXT North American Title match later on tonight. Lee calls King a cabron as he was walking away.

Third Match: Josh Briggs vs. Oro Mensah w/Meta Four

Briggs is throwing haymakers at Mensah. Mensah drives his knee into the midsection of Briggs. Mensah with a forearm smash. Mensah with a knife edge chops. Briggs bodyslams Mensah. Briggs with an elbow drop for a one count. Briggs punches Mensah in the back. Briggs goes for a Bodyslam, but Mensah lands back on his feet. Mensah sends Briggs across the ring. Briggs drops Mensah with a shoulder tackle. Briggs sends Mensah to the corner. Briggs with a corner clothesline. Mensah fish hooks Briggs. Mensah with a Rising Knee Strike. Briggs with a Sidewalk Slam. Briggs runs after Mensah. Mensah SuperKicks Briggs. Mensah kicks Briggs in the face. Mensah with clubbing blows to Briggs chest. Mensah with a falling forearm across the back of Briggs neck for a two count. Mensah uppercuts Briggs.

Briggs shoves Mensah. Mensah dodges The Big Boot. Mensah sweeps out the legs of Briggs. Mensah clotheslines the back of Briggs neck for a two count. Mensah starts rag dolling Briggs. Mensah with a knee drop for a two count. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Mensah ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Mensah with two corner clotheslines. Mensah repeatedly stomps on Briggs chest. Briggs launches Mensah over the top rope. Mensah repeatedly slams Briggs head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mensah with a flying side kick for a two count. Mensah repeatedly kicks Briggs in the back. Briggs blocks a boot from Mensah. Briggs Chokeslams Mensah. The referee gets distracted by Jakara Jackson. Noam Dar attacks Briggs from behind. Briggs avoids The Spin Kick. Briggs connects with The Clothesline From Hell to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Briggs via Pinfall

– Tiffany Stratton had to clean one of Fallon Henley’s horses named Buttercup.

Fourth Match: The Family (c) w/Adriana Rizzo vs. OTM w/Scrypts For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Channing Lorenzo and Bronco Nima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nima outpowers Lorenzo. Lorenzo drop steps into a side headlock. Nima whips Lorenzo across the ring. Nima drops Lorenzo with a shoulder tackle. Lorenzo is throwing haymakers at Nima. Lorenzo dodges The Big Boot. Nima catches Lorenzo in mid-air. Nima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lorenzo lands back on his feet. Angelo tags himself in. Lorenzo side steps Nima into the turnbuckles. Double Haymaker. Angelo tees off on Nima. Nima reverses out of the irish whip from Angelo. Angelo runs into Nima. Lorenzo tags himself in. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Nima. Running Knee Strike/Shoulder Tackle Combination. Price tags himself in. Price drives Lorenzo back first into the turnbuckles. Price with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lorenzo ducks a clothesline from Price. Lorenzo dropkicks Price. Lorenzo brings Price to the corner. Angelo tags himself in. Lorenzo with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Price uses his feet to create separation. Angelo with a corner clothesline. Assisted Cannonball Strike for a one count.

Angelo with a straight right hand. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Angelo with The Slingshot Pescado. Assisted Crossbody Block for a two count. Lorenzo with two haymakers. Lorenzo applies a side headlock. Nima tags himself in. Lorenzo ducks a clothesline from Price. Lorenzo knocks Nima off the ring apron. Lorenzo with a low bridge to Price. Lorenzo blocks a boot from Price. Lorenzo rocks Price with a forearm smash. Nima puts Lorenzo on his shoulders. Assisted Bulldog on the floor. OTM has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Nima drives his knee into the midsection of Lorenzo. Nima knocks Angelo off the apron. Nima applies a chin bar. Lorenzo with heavy bodyshots. Nima sends Lorenzo to the corner. Lorenzo punches Price. Lorenzo kicks Nima in the face. Lorenzo is displaying his fighting spirit. Price grabs Lorenzo from behind. Nima delivers a gut punch. Price tags himself in. Lorenzo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lorenzo drives Nima chest first into the steel ring post.

Lorenzo with a big right hand. Price stops Lorenzo in his tracks. Lorenzo kicks Price in the face. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Angelo with two clotheslines. Angelo with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo ducks under two clotheslines from Nima. Angelo with Mafia Punches. Angelo with The Jack Hammer. Angelo follows that with The Spinebuster for a two count. Angelo plays to the crowd. Price with a waist lock go-behind. Angelo blocks The O’Connor Roll. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. German Suplex/Diving Uppercut Combination. Nima with a Leaping Foot Stomp to Lorenzo. Price SuperKicks Angelo. Price tags in Nima. Double Samoan Drop for a two count. Nima dumps Lorenzo out of the ring. Nima tags in Price. Nima whips Angelo across the ring. Assisted Powerslam for a two count. Price tags in Nima. Angelo decks Price with a back elbow smash. Lorenzo clotheslines Nima to the floor. Angelo rolls Price over for a two count. Angelo dumps Price out of the ring. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Lorenzo rolls Price back into the ring. The Family delivers The Bada-Boom-Bada-Bing for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues in the center of the ring. The referee is losing control of the match. Lorenzo with a Slingshot Pescado to the outside. Angelo connects with Forget About It to pickup the victory.



Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Family via Pinfall via Pinfall

– Jacy Jayne tells Chase University Student Body that she’s taking over duties going forward.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Oba Femi. Femi understands the power he has holding the Breakout Contract. Lexis King says that if it wasn’t for Trey Bearhill, he would’ve beaten Femi in the Finals. King tells Femi to keep plugging away. He’s calling himself the face of Tuesday nights. Femi will be keeping a close eye on the main event.

– Ridge Holland runs into Gallus in the backstage area. Joe Coffey had a chance to see his deep personal interview last week. Ridge says that Joe shouldn’t worry about what’s going on with him. Joe is not scared of Ridge. Now that he’s back in NXT, maybe Gallus will put the former Brawling Brute away for good.

Fifth Match: Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dolin with a wrist lock takedown. Jade rocks Dolin with a forearm smash. Dolin blocks The Double Underhook DDT. Following a snap mare takeover, Dolin chops the back of Jade’s neck. Dolin with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Dolin with Kawada Kicks. Dolin goes for a running dropkick, but Jade ducks out of the way. Jade with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp. Jade repeatedly stomps on Dolin’s chest. Jade is choking Dolin with her boot. Jade hammers down on the back of Dolin’s neck. Jade whips Dolin across the ring. Jade clotheslines Dolin. Jade pie faces Dolin. Jade talks smack to Dolin.

Dolin with forearm shivers. Jade drives Dolin face first into the middle rope. Jade with a running back elbow. Jade with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Jade applies a rear chin lock. Jade drives her knee into the midsection of Dolin. Dolin avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Dolin headbutts the midsection of Jade. Dolin delivers her combination offense. Dolin scores two forearm knockdowns. Dolin ducks a clothesline from Jade. Dolin with a Modified STO. Dolin with a running basement dropkick. Jade blocks The Crucifix Bomb. Jade kicks Dolin in the gut. Jade connects with The Double Underhook DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cora Jade via Pinfall

– Jaiden Parker joins forces with OTM.

Sixth Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger In A First Round Match In The 2024 Dusty Cup

Axiom and Hank Walker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Walker sends Axiom face first into the canvas. Axiom with rapid fire chops. Walker sends Axiom to the corner. Axiom dives over Walker. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Walker. Walker blocks The Spinning DDT. Walker drops Axiom with The Big Boot. Walker goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Axiom lands back on his feet. Axiom ducks another clothesline from Walker. Axiom dropkicks Walker. Frazer tags himself in. Axiom dropkicks the left knee of Walker. Frazer applies a side headlock. Walker launches Frazer to the corner. Walker levels Frazer with The Body Avalanche. Ledger tags himself in. Double Body Block. Frazer uses his feet to create separation. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom and Frazer gangs up on Ledger. Frazer drops Ledger with The DDT. Axiom shoots the half for a two count. Axiom kicks Ledger in the ribs. Ledger clotheslines Axiom. Axiom drops down on the canvas. Walker tags himself in. Walker dumps Axiom face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Walker with a Modified Face Plant.

Walker slaps Axiom in the chest. Axiom with a gut punch. Walker bodyslams Axiom. Walker tags in Ledger. Ledger with The Slingshot Splash for a two count. Axiom with a knife edge chop. Ledger goes for The Doctor Bomb, but Axiom lands back on his feet. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Ledger. Axiom knocks Walker off the ring apron. Axiom dives over Ledger. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer scores three forearm knockdowns. Frazer chops Ledger. Ledger reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer side steps Ledger into the turnbuckles. Frazer with a Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Walker punches Axiom. Frazer SuperKicks Walker. Ledger hits The Bubba Bomb. Ledger tags in Walker. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Walker goes for a Running Powerslam, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer sends Walker tumbling to the floor. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom kicks Ledger off the apron. Suicide Dive Party. Axiom dives over Walker. Walker with an Inside Out Lariat. Axiom with an inside cradle for a two count. Axiom follows that with a running knee strike. Axiom tags in Frazer. Axiom SuperKicks Walker. Axiom with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Ledger. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Tiffany finishes her ranch duties and immediately starts complaining to Fallon Henley. Tiffany has pity for Fallon and her lifestyle. Tiffany says that she’s going to leave and accidentally falls into a bucket of poop.

– Next week on NXT, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams will battle Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. Plus, The LWO vs. Chase U.

Seventh Match: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Lexis King For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lee backs King into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Lee pats King on the chest. Strong lockup. King backs Lee into the turnbuckles. Lee ducks a clothesline from King. Lee with a side headlock takeover. King answers with the headscissors escape. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lee applies a leg lock. King rolls Lee over for a two count. King grabs a side headlock. King with a side headlock takedown. Lee whips King across the ring. King drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. Drop Down Exchange. King leapfrogs over Lee. Lee lunges over King. Lee ducks a clothesline from King. Lee dropkicks King. King puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. King dropkicks Lee to the floor. Lee avoids The Diving Dropkick. King gets distracted by Trey Bearhill. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. King kicks Lee into the steel ring steps.

King resets the referee’s ten count. King whips Lee into the ringside barricade. King kicks Lee in the back. King rolls Lee back into the ring. King goes into the lateral press for a one count. King slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King with a knife edge chop. King is choking Lee with his boot. Lee with heavy bodyshots. King with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. King applies a rear chin lock. Lee with heavy bodyshots. King answers with The Kitchen Sink. King kicks Lee in the back. King with a running crossface for a two count. King applies the single leg crab. Lee rolls King over for a two count. King clotheslines Lee. King poses for the crowd.

King slaps Lee in the face. King toys around with Lee. Lee with two haymakers. Lee is lighting up King’s chest. King reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee scores the forearm knockdown. Lee clotheslines King. King launches Lee over the top rope. Lee kicks King in the face. Lee with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Combination Cabron. Lee with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Lee applies a rear chin lock. Lee kicks King in the back. Chop Exchange. Lee kicks King in the face. Lee flips over a clothesline from King. Lee blocks the single leg crab. King SuperKicks Lee. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. King clotheslines the back of Lee’s neck. King hits The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. King reapplies the single leg crab. Lee grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lee SuperKicks King. Lee connects with Dragon Operation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Dragon Lee via Pinfall

Eight Match: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Oba Femi For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Femi cashed in his NXT Breakout Contract. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Lee rolls Femi back into the ring. Lee is throwing haymakers at Femi. Femi shoves Lee. Femi blocks a boot from Lee. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Femi whips Lee across the ring. Femi rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Femi with a Release Belly to Back Suplex. Lee SuperKicks Femi. Lee drops Femi with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Femi struggles to get back on his feet. Lee goes for Operation Dragon, but Femi counters with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

