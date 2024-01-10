LA Knight hopes to continue his climb to the top of the WWE card.

The Megastar spoke on this topic during a recent chat with Chris Van Vilet on his Insight podcast. When Knight was asked about how he felt losing at Money In The Bank 2023 he stated that all things take time, and that his goal is to get the ball in 2024 and keep that momentum going into 2025.

And it’s funny because I just joked, story my career. But at the same time, I always hesitate to say this stuff because I feel like it sounds like I’m like being self-congratulatory, but I can’t help but state the fact that I willed this sh*t into existence. I couldn’t stop, I couldn’t just be like, Well, I’m just here, I’m just going to be happy with that, and that’s cool. I wrote an email to one of the writers when I first came back as LA Knight and I just said, Hey look, I’d like to do this and this and this and at some point, I’m going to ask for the ball. And he was probably just kind of brushing me off. I don’t know, I can’t speak for him. But I’m sure at the time it was probably just like, his response was I appreciate the ambition. I’m sure at the same time, he’s just thinking who is this guy, whatever. But I meant that and I meant that in the realest possible way to where I want the damn ball and I’m going to make that happen. And so, as many times I’ve been told no, as many times, maybe I’ve shot myself in my own foot or slipped on a banana peel, or whatever it is, I need to will this thing into existence. So far 2023 has been a hell of a climb and making that happen. And so my goal is to just continue on in 2024 and 2025 and who knows from there. And you know, people want to look at the age number, but my God, I’m in some damn good shape.

