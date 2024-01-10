All hell breaks loose.

As noted earlier, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media and questioned a storyline that occurred on last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The storyline in question was Jinder Mahal challenging Seth Rollins to a future shot at the world championship, something that made Khan mad (for some reason) as Mahal has not had a victory on WWE in over a year. Khan called it a double standard after certain fans criticized his booking of FTW Champion HOOK, who issued a challenge to Samoa Joe for the AEW world title.

Jinder Mahal didn’t take too kindly at being hindered, so he decided to throw some feud on the fire. The former world champion writes, “Who tf is Hook? WATCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON @USANETWORK MONDAY 8PM EST!!!”

This prompted AEW stars Dax Harwood and Taz (Hook’s father) to share some love for the Handsome Young Devil. You can see those posts below.

Who tf is Hook? WATCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON @USANETWORK MONDAY 8PM EST!!! https://t.co/Zg2S6XJFGj — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) January 9, 2024

As if this wasn’t enough, Eric Bischoff decided to throw some shade at Tony Khan as he so often does. You can see their exchanges, which includes Bischoff calling Khan a clown, below.

Hey @TonyKhan is this true or is it a bot? https://t.co/5KCfOyTJ5W — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 9, 2024

No @EBischoff, not true at all.

Abadon returned to AEW + then they won a 4 way match on TNT against other great wrestlers to earn a title shot, which is completely different than someone going a full year losing every match they're in + getting a title shot without a single win https://t.co/tmo8TzuBAy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024