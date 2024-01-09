The viewership numbers are in for the January 8th edition of WWE Raw on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,464,000 average viewers overnight, a decrease of 16% from the January 1st episode of 1,751,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.44 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was down 27% from the previous Monday’s 0.60. WWE has massive competition as it went head-to-head with the National Championship college football matchup between Michigan and Washington. That game averaged 25.1 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN Deportes according to SportsMedia Watch.

Raw featured a head-to-head promo battle between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, a street fight match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes, and a confrontation between Jinder Mahal and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

