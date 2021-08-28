New NXT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with the Daily Star about a wide range of topics, most notably how he has a wonderful chemistry with top WWE superstar, Brock Lesnar. Hear Joe’s thoughts on the subject below.

Why he believes their chemistry together is so good:

I think it really comes down to the simple fact that, when Brock shows up for fight night, he wants to be in a scrap. He wants to go out there and he wants someone who is going to smash someone in the face, and he wants to smash somebody back! Brock knew he had that with me – he understood, and I understood I had to have that with Brock. It’s an attitude. He wants people to go in there and go after him. It is all of those things.

Says both men want utter chaos and destruction in the ring: