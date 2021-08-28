WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCast podcast to discuss his son Gage’s involvement at last Saturday’s SummerSlam pay per view, which saw WWE champion Bobby Lashley put Gage in the Hurt-Lock shortly after defeating Goldberg by referee stoppage.

During the interview Goldberg revealed that he actually choked his son in the segment because he had a huge smile on his face shortly after Lashley’s attack. Hear the story below.

“I was choking him. He goes, ‘Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.’ I was like, ‘I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.”

The former two-time Universal champion later added that he was proud at how his son performed well in the high-pressure situation.

“The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out. And jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn’t bother him one bit.”

