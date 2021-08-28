Mickie James-Aldis spoke with TV Insider to hype up this evening’s NWA Empowerrr pay per view event, and discuss how she was feeling out the role of being a producer shortly before her release from WWE. Hear what she had to say on the subject below.

I don’t know if I had a seat at the table. I was more in a position where I was able to sit in on some of those [creative] meetings and perhaps give my opinion — but it was very rare where I spoke up unless it was pertaining to me. I was feeling it out for a producer or agent role. I would honestly express my opinion to someone I loved and trusted, if it was something I felt like I should speak up about, but I was more in the learning phase of how it operates.

