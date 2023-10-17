Samuray del Sol looks back on one of his biggest accomplishments in WWE, winning the United States Championship back in 2016.

Del Sol spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The Pain Clinic Pro Wrestling Talk Show, where he revealed that he didn’t find out about winning the title until an hour before the show. He goes on to credit Alberto Del Rio for making him look like a million bucks when becoming a champion.

I found out last minute, maybe like an hour before the show started. With WWE, you have to be ready for anything. Always stay ready, no matter what, because something can come up real quick. ‘Hey, you have a segment with John Cena.’ ‘Oh, okay, what are we doing?’ They tell you what you’re doing and it goes from there. ‘You have a match.’ ‘Alright cool.’ They don’t tell you until the very end. Right before curtain, they could tell you. You have to think on the fly, hearing the crowd, feed off them. When I won the title, it was well worth it because I was working with one of the best out there. Alberto Del Rio, he took me to another level that I didn’t even know I could reach. There are so many eyes, and Vince [Vince McMahon] watching me from the back, directly, to see if I could hang with the sharks or not. That day, I did. It was one of the best moments of my life. I didn’t believe it, at first, until I got the title in my hand. That’s my true feelings.

Del Sol adds that he never expected in a million years that he’d get to hold the same title that Eddie Guerrero held in WWE. He says that the win meant a lot to him and to his career, even calling it one of the best nights of his life.

I never, in a million years, thought I’d be hanging on to the same title that Eddie Guerrero held, the US Championship. It was one of my dreams, and now it was in my hands. I didn’t even sleep that night. My wife didn’t expect it, nobody in my family knew, I didn’t know until last minute, but it was one of the best moments of my life. I’m very grateful because of my fans. I wanted to quit so many times, but hearing my fans made me want to come back so much.

At the time of his win Del So wrestled under the name Kalisto. Since his departure from WWE he has worked for AEW, IMPACT, DDT-Pro, and indies all across the world. Check out his full interview here.

