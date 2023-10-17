The viewership numbers are in for the October 14th episode of AEW Collision.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 504,000 viewers, a 43% increase from the previous week’s number of 353,000. They scored a rating of 0.14 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was up 54% from the October 6th demo number of 0.09.

AEW Collision faced some stiff College Football competition as USA vs. Notre Dame on NBC won the night with 6.4 million viewers and a 1.53 in the 18-49 demo. Collision featured Samoa Joe retaining the ROH Television title over Willie Mack was headlined by Christian Cage successfully defending the TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson.

