Bill Simmons discusses the upcoming release of the Vince McMahon documentary he helped produce for Netflix.

Simmons, who founded The Ringer and helped co-create the popular ESPN series 30 For 30, spoke about the McMahon docuseries during an appearance at the Bloomberg Screentime event several days ago. He reveals that the project is a little more “old-school,” and believes it has the chance to be really special.

It was a lot of time and it was one where Netflix still has final cut of it. It was a little more old-school in the 30 for 30 model. I think it has a chance to be really special.

Simmons reiterates his point, stating that it could be the best documentary he’s ever had the chance to work on.

It has a chance to be really great. I really think it has the chance to be the best one I’ve been involved with.

This would not be the first pro-wrestling documentary Simmons has worked on. He had a hand in the well-received HBO documentary on the great Andre The Giant that released a few years back.

Later on during his chat, Simmons revealed that Vince McMahon is able to see footage of the series, but will be unable to have any say in what the final cut will be. Check out Simmons full appearance below.