Santana Garrett has been re-hired to work as WWE Performance Center Coach.

Team Vision Dojo announce the news via social media today, and then Garrett confirmed the new gig on her own social media pages.

Garrett took to Instagram to post a selfie with her WWE shirt on. She commented, “This is NOT a throwback… [winking emoji] #WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett”

Garrett originally began working with WWE in September 2013 after a Performance Center tryout, and while she made several appearances and worked the 2017 Mae Young Classic she was not signed until August 2019. She remained on WWE NXT and would go on to compete in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but was released on June 2, 2021 along with other budget cuts.

Garrett made her AEW debut with a loss to The Bunny on Dark in October 2021, and then loss to current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on the November 12, 2021 edition of Rampage. She has worked a few indie matches since then, along with appearances for SHINE and HOG, among others. Garrett returned to Impact Wrestling earlier this year for a loss to former ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, but has only worked a handful of matches in 2022.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Garrett’s WWE return. Below is the full Instagram post from today:

