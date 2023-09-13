Saraya beat Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida in a fatal 4-way match at AEW All In to win the Women’s Title. During it, Storm hit Saraya’s mother, who was sitting ringside.

During a recent interview, Saraya told Women’s Wrestling Talk that her mother sold it like a champ.

“Oh, she (Saraya’s mother) sold that like a champ and my dad’s just laughing at her. Did you see him right next to her? He’s just laughing. That’s why they’ve been married so long because they can just never take each other seriously. It’s hilarious… It was great. She sold better than every single — well she’s been wrestling a lot longer than everybody else but yeah, she just sold amazing. Sell of the night.”

