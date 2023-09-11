Saraya is still feeling grateful that she got another shot to step inside the squared circle.

The AEW star spoke about this topic during an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she reflected on winning the AEW women’s championship at the company’s recent All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. Saraya was forced to retire during her time in WWE and was told that she would never be cleared to compete, something she addresses when asked how long she thinks her title reign will last.

Hopefully long and entertaining for everybody. I mean, I don’t know where it’s gonna go. I don’t know if I’ll lose it in a week’s time. I don’t know. But I’m just really happy that after nine years I never thought I would ever hold a championship again. I never thought I would wrestle again. And so yeah, just having that moment in Wembley in the UK where I’m from. It’s just, it was special. So, it can end tomorrow and I’ll be happy that I had that moment.

Saraya’s next defense of the AEW women’s championship will take place at the September 20th Dynamite Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her opponent will be determined this Wednesday as Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose battle it out in a four-way to determine a new #1 contender. Check out Saraya’s full interview below.