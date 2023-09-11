Zelina Vega sees WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley as her “perfect opposite,” and says AEW’s Andrade El Idolo is the only other co-worker who she’s shared this kind of chemistry with. However, that is changing as she’s starting to feel similar chemistry with another WWE Superstar.

Vega recently appeared on Our Daily Show and talked about the chemistry she has with Ripley and Andrade, who she managed and teamed with in WWE. Her last televised match with Ripley came at WWE Backlash in May.

“Rhea Ripley [is someone I match up great with in the ring],” Vega said. “Because that girl, oh my God. The thing is when we got to do Backlash — and I’ve heard her do this interview and it was funny to me because even she knows, she was like, the way she said it was, ‘I wanted to smile for her, but I wouldn’t do that. I saw her crying and she doesn’t do that. Zelina does not cry so she’s usually an angry little gremlin all the time so, you know, to see her emotional clearly meant a lot to her’ and I was like, man, if you even know that, I wonder how the fans think of something that happened that way, you know, how it happened at Backlash but, for her and I to get in there and just — I can read her like no other person. I can feel her movements and she doesn’t even have to do or say anything. I know what she’s doing right away. I can look in her eyes and I know what she’s going for and the only other person that that’s really happened with was Andrade (El Idolo). I knew from the second that he moved a certain way or looked a certain way, I knew what he was going for and I knew what I had to be there for and with her, it’s the same thing. It’s the yin and yang, you know? And I feel like she’s my perfect opposite.”

Vega continued and talked about her developing chemistry with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Their last match came on the August 25 SmackDown, which was the tribute show for Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

“The more I get to work with IYO (SKY), the more I’m starting to feel that way about IYO,” Vega said. “Because I mean, my God, when I was in STARDOM in 2016, I wanted to wrestle IYO so bad because I remember watching her thinking, man, she’s so good, she’s so cool and I never got to do it when we were in STARDOM. I never got to do it so, fast forward, we actually got to have our match during the tribute show to Bray Wyatt and we both came back from that like, ‘Wow. That was really amazing’ and obviously, the gravity of it with doing it for Bray but, I also realized it in that moment, like wow, we work really well together and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Vega has had three singles bouts with SKY. Vega won their matches on the June 16 and August 4 SmackDown episodes, which came before SKY’s title win at SummerSlam. SKY then retained over Vega by pinfall on the August 25 SmackDown. Vega and Ripley have worked numerous multi-person and singles matches since 2019, but only three televised singles matches – Vega won on the December 13, 2021 RAW, but Ripley won the following Monday, and then Ripley retained the WWE Women’s World Title over Vega at Backlash this past May.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quote)