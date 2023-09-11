Richard Holliday comments on his history with MJF.

The two industry stars competed together under the MLW banner as members of the Dynasty, where they were one-time MLW tag team champions. Holliday spoke about the Dynasty, which also featured former MLW heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone, during a recent interview with Under The Ring. He says that the group remains one of the most popular factions that ever existed in MLW.

In a way, that’s kind of tough to describe. You would never think that us three would get in there and mesh the way we did. You would think it would be some semblance of oil and water. But it was just three dudes who knew what this was and how fun it could be, and we made the absolute most of it, and probably made some of the most memories in MLW history. I think we’re still to this day probably one of the most talked about entities that has ever been part of that show.

Speaking just on MJF, Holliday says he is extremely proud of his emergence as a top act in AEW.

He is who he is, and I’m super proud of him. He’s on top of the world right now, and he’s doing great. He is dedicated to this and being the best. He shows that every time he goes out there.

