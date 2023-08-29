Richard Holliday comments on his GCW debut.

The former MLW star wrestled his first match for the popular federation back in July, and is set to return later this year. During an interview with Haus of Wrestling Holliday reflected on his experience.

Awesome. It was electric. GCW, some people do have that perception of [the company] being grizzled, deathmatch, hardcore, blood, guts, all of that. But I think that they recognize when a star is a star and the time was right to have me there and it was an electric environment. My first match was for the heavyweight championship, and what an environment it was and it was such a good showing, I’m back for GCW on September 10.

When asked about competing in a GCW deathmatch Holliday had this to say:

Let’s go with the word no. I would say no, I think that’s fair to say. I’ve been known to get blood on other people, ask my friend Hammerstone, which I have made up with by the way. Me and Hammerstone are cool again. I bloodied him up, so, you know? Let’s go with the very classic wrestling term of never say never.

