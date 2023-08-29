AEW’s Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of Collision drew 552,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 14.52% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 482,000 viewers for the tenth Collision episode that also served as the Fight for The Fallen edition.

The eleventh episode of Collision drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 5.88% from the 0.17 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.16 key demo rating represents around 203,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 8.96% from the 223,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.17 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision episode ranked #10 for the night on cable in the key demographic, according to spoilertv.com. This is up from last week’s #13 ranking. Collision drew the fifth-lowest total audience for the show so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating for the show so far. Saturday’s total audience was up 14.52% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 5.88% from the previous week.

TNT aired a thirty minute Countdown To All In preview special after Collision, and that show drew 247,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating. The rating represents 82,000 viewers aged 18 to 49.

Saturday’s Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of AEW Collision on TNT was taped the previous Wednesday from Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, with the following line-up and full spoilers available ahead of time – the final All In build, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian in the opener, a Jack Perry segment to retire the FTW Title, Big Bill vs. Vary Morales, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade, Keith Lee vs. Zicky Dice, plus the All In All-Star 8-man Tag Team Match that saw AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk, new FTW Champion Hook, Sting and Darby Allin vs. AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland and Jay White with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on commentary, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 417,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 26 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest episode)

