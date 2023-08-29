AEW star and current AAA Latin American Championship QT Marshall recently spoke with someone at the PROGRESS Wrestling website about his surprise appearance at the indie promotion’s event this past Saturday. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his cameo appearance:

I said it and I meant it. I was going to be a defending champion and to be a champion in a major promotion like AAA means the world to me, whether the fans like it or not, so to defend it as much as I possibly can and prove that I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world is why I’m here. PROGRESS Wrestling has some of the best wrestlers in the world, definitely some of the best in the UK. I am out here for AEW All In and wanted to make a surprise appearance. Chuck Mambo is pretty good, man. He’s not on QT Marshall’s level, but he took the fight to me. At the end of the day I defended the title again, just like I said I would.

Says he thinks PROGRESS thinks he is a star: