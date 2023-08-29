Feast or Fired is set to return on the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling.

Impact has announced that their Feast of Fired match will return at the upcoming Impact 1000 special, but no participants have been confirmed as of this writing. The match usually features 12-14 competitors, but there were 10 wrestlers in the last Feast or Fired bout in 2018.

This looks to be the 8th Feast or Fired match in company history. The Impact-exclusive concept includes one briefcase hanging on a pole attached to each ring post. The competitors try to grab one of the four briefcases, but they must leave the ring and have both feet touch the floor in order to claim the case. Each case contains paperwork that is revealed on a later Impact episode. There are contracts for a shot at the Impact World Title, the Impact X-Division Title, and the Impact World Tag Team Titles, and those contracts are good for “anywhere, anytime.” The final case contains a pink slip and the wrestler with that case will be fired. Before revealing the paperwork in the cases, each wrestler is able to keep their case or forfeit it, which nixes any potential title shot, but also saves the wrestler from being fired. Wrestlers are also able to defend their cases like they would a title.

The last Feast or Fired match was held at the January 13, 2018 Impact tapings, to air that March. The match saw Eli Drake (aka LA Knight) get case #1 for a shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles, while Petey Williams got case #2 for a shot at the X-Division Title, EC3 retrieved case #3 for the pink slip and was legitimately released. Case #4 went to Moose for a shot at the Impact World Title, but Drake ended up capturing Moose’s case by defeating him in a Case vs. Case match. The other competitors in the 2018 ten-man Feast or Fired match were Trevor Lee (aka Cameron Grimes), Tyrus, KM, Taiji Ishimori, Rohit Raju, and Caleb Konley.

It looks like the 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition. The special episode will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory. This is the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue.

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016, opponents TBA

* The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky), Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong and others TBA will appear

