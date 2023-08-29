CM Punk and Miro also had a backstage altercation at this past Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Miro approached Punk after his incident with Jack Perry to ask what happened, and Punk fired back at the Redeemer asking if he had a problem or wanted to take things outside. As of now it doesn’t seem as if there was any physical altercation between the two.

News broke this morning that Punk and Perry have been suspended from their altercation. If you missed the story, you can catch a full detailed summary here.

UPDATE: For what it’s worth Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling and PW Insider have had SOME denial about this new incident.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to monitor this story.