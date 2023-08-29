AEW superstar Sammy Guevara released the latest episode of his personal vlog, which covers the Spanish-Sex God’s journey at All In this past Sunday, where he accompanied Chris Jericho in his matchup against Will Ospreay. Guevara begins by reflecting on his experience being at the show and accompanying Jericho.

It’s wild seeing all those people in the crowd. I was only ringside, in Chris’ corner, but just to experience 81,000 people was pretty sick. Chris had fireworks going off in his entrance, and they were going off above us, and he’s singing his way to the ring. I just look around, I’m like, ‘Woah, this is fucking nuts. This is crazy.’

He later says that he plans on being on the All In card come 2024.

I saw people disappointed I wasn’t wrestling this year, and it just is what it was. You can’t change what you can’t change. But what you can do is fucking work hard, bust your ass, and make sure that next year, they have no choice but to put me on the card. So that’s exactly what we’re gonna do. Appreciate all the love and support. I feel like I could just be content with not wrestling and be happy with that and just collect checks, but that is not me. I want to make sure I show the world who the fuck I am, and come next year, we’re gonna make sure. We’re gonna make sure.

