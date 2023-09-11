WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is trending on social media after he was spotted at the STAUD runway show for New York Fashion Week on Sunday night.

It’s not just Triple H’s presence that really has people talking, but who is sitting next to him – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. However, sitting to The Game’s right is another big name – Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

It appears Triple H was at the show to support Emanuel’s wife of one year – Sarah “Staud” Staudinger, who co-founded the STAUD lifestyle brand several years ago.

Emanuel officially becomes Triple H’s boss this week as Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE for the merger with UFC will be finalized tomorrow. You can see the related tweets below:

Hi all, did we know Triple H was front row next to Jeff Bezos for Staud Clothing at New York Fashion Week? #WWE #nyfw pic.twitter.com/sSv18oAHW3 — Classic Catch (@ClassicCatch84) September 11, 2023

