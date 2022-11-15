To promote AEW Full Gear, where she will wrestle Britt Baker in her first match since December 2017, Saraya made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she discussed her in-ring return at this upcoming show:

“I’m dying to get back in the ring again. I’m excited that it’s not too far away. I know there are going to be a lot of eyes on that match. There’s a lot of pressure to make sure that I put on a good enough match where everyone is like, ‘welcome back, we like that she’s back.’ There’s going to be a lot of nervous people watching me too because I feel that there are a lot of people, that aren’t haters, that are worried about me. They’re going to be watching. Then you have the haters on top of that, that just want to see me fail or hurt, are going to be watching. Then the people that are happy that I’m back are going to be watching,” she said.

“For everybody. Everybody watching, everybody in general. It’s going to be a big deal. I’m going to be under a microscope that day. Everything I’m going to be doing is going to be scrutinized. I’m fully expecting, at this point after the match, I’m not going to look at social media or have it on my phone. I’m already too much in my head to the point where I just want it to be good and I have to focus on making sure that I keep myself safe and make sure Britt is safe, and the pressure of having a match is wild to me. It’s a beautiful story, but it makes me nervous.”