WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks recently spoke with The Grio to hype this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where The Boss will be defending the title against the 2021 Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair in the main event. Highlights are below.

Reflects on taking time off to figure out who she was:

I still have to struggle through it to this day. I mean, like everyone else, COVID has shaken up my world like everything else. I’m thinking left and right. But every day you got to take moments to yourself and realize your center, where you came from before everybody told you to be who you’re supposed to be. You’re supposed to figure out [who] you want to be, [it’s] the only you can get yourself there. When I took that time to realize that, took that four months off, to really find myself again, figure out my voice and my name, and my hair and who I wanted to be in this world, that’s when I just started feeling amazing again.

Says she’s going to make more dreams come true at WrestleMania: