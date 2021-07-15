IMPACT Executive VP Scott D’Amore recently spoke with PW Insider to hype up this weekend’s Slammiversary pay per view, where D’Amore revealed that commentator Matt Striker was taking some time off due to personal issues but will return for Saturday’s show. He also discusses Don Callis and the work he’s doing with AEW and The Elite. Highlights are below.

Says that Matt Striker has been dealing with some personal issues but will be back for Slammiversary:

As for Matt Striker, I’ve seen comments, I’ve seen questions. So Ross Forman, for those that don’t know, is our Impact Wrestling publicist and so many other things that he handles, too numerous to mention. He’s going to give me crap for this, but I’ll say it right here, Matt Striker will be at the desk at Slammiversary. He’s chomping at the bit to get back. Matt needed some time and we gave that to him. We were happy to support him and give him the time he needed to take care of what he needed to take care of. And he’s excited to get back in that chair and call one of the best damn pay-per-views out there this Saturday night on Slammiversary.

On Don Callis not being an executive anymore and his work with AEW: