Scott Steiner recently spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter of SportsKeeda’s Wrestle Binge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “Big Poppa Pump” was asked if he has any advice for his nephew, former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker.

“I already told him, it’s do what he does,” Steiner said. “Keep on copying my sh*t.”

When asked why he thinks Breakker hasn’t been moved from NXT to the WWE main roster yet, Steiner replied, “They’re just gonna wait to bring up when the time’s right.”

He continued, “It’s better to go up there with a plan in than not…. It’s best for him to keep on learning. They’ll know when he’s ready. I think he’s ready now.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below, or by visiting SportsKeeda.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.