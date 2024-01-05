What do you envision for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024?

During the latest installment of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star spoke about how he pictures “The Icon” wrapping up his legendary career in the ring.

“I could possibly see Sting and Darby in a singles match at Revolution,” Hardy said. “I almost feel like it would be Sting and Darby together. I could almost see Sting and Darby winning the tag titles and maybe losing them in that final match.”

He continued, “I don’t know, there’s a couple of ways it could go. I think that’s something Sting would be up for doing. I don’t know. I think his match at Revolution is going to be a tag match. My gut tells me it won’t be a singles match.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.