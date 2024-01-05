Adam Copeland recently appeared as a guest on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

While talking about his past issues with Matt Hardy and Amy “Lita” Dumas being brought to storylines in WWE, “The Rated-R Superstar” spoke about bringing real life issues to television to address them.

“It was pretty quickly,” Copeland said of how fast they began using the situation for television. “I wanted to get into it sooner than we did. Just face it head on and let’s go. We eventually got there when they brought Matt back and I was like, ‘Okay, here we go.’ Now, at least, all under the same roof, now we can get to work on trying to make something from this because it’s already out in the ether anyway so let’s use it and in a perfect world, we get it put behind us and in a perfect world we’re all in a better place, at least professionally, after the fact.”

He continued, “At that point, that’s the only positive I could think to pull out of it. ‘Okay, I fucked up, now what do I do?’ That was really the first instance, lousy way to get there, but I feel like that’s almost when I stepped into manhood. When I fully went, I have to be not a kid anymore, I’m on the road and having fun. Now there are bigger things and I have to face them.”

